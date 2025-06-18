Sandy Cohen's“Boys Wanna Get With Me, Girls Wanna Get With Me” Exhibition Replicated In Hanbell Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Cultural Arts Collective's latest replication project from Sandy Cohen's“Boys Wanna Get With Me, Girls Wanna Get With Me” solo show. Located physically in Bridgehampton, New York and is now completely replicated virtually,“Boys Wanna Get With Me, Girls Wanna Get With Me” is able to be seen and appreciated by anyone in the world. The“Boys Wanna Get With Me, Girls Wanna Get With Me” exhibition replication can be found on Culturally Arts Collective's website and launched on June 7, 2025 and will be featured through August 31, 2025.

Born in Israel and raised in New York City, Sandy Cohen is an internationally acclaimed artist whose work is as thought-provoking as it is emotionally charged. Her style and ability to evoke raw emotion has made her a favorite among elite collectors.

Culturally Arts Collective is able to virtually recreate physical exhibitions that help artists increase their brand and reach to a wider audience.

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to provide free arts education, exhibition, and

community outreach to individuals passionate about the arts. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally. We hope to continue our work in educating and promoting artists in years to come. For more information and to see the artistic ingenuity we have to offer, visit our website at or Instagram page @culturallyarts, or submit your own art to an upcoming exhibition at