Biomednewsbreaks Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) CEO Highlights Fingerprint Drug Testing On Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) CEO Harry Simeonidis joined the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast to discuss the company's rapid, non-invasive drug screening platform and global expansion strategy. Simeonidis detailed how the company's fingerprint-based technology detects drug use through sweat, enabling faster and more affordable workplace screening. With current deployments in about 20 countries and an FDA application under review, Intelligent Bio Solutions is targeting U.S. market entry in the second half of 2025 and expects to scale through distributor partnerships and targeted marketing.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company's current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

