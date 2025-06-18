Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Makes Advancement In Proprietary Treatment For Behçet's Disease



Behçet's disease is more prevalent in countries along the Silk Road, including Türkiye, Iran and Japan.

Even with treatment, symptoms can continue occurring for many patients and significantly affect their quality of life and productivity. Soligenix has initiated a clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of SGX945 in patients suffering from oral ulcers.

Behçet's disease is a rare, chronic autoimmune disorder characterized by inflammation of blood vessels, leading to a range of symptoms including painful mouth and genital ulcers, eye inflammation and skin lesions. With limited treatment options available, Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is at the forefront of developing innovative therapies, notably SGX945 (dusquetide), aiming to address the unmet need in this challenging disease landscape ( ).

Behçet's disease is rare, with prevalence estimates varying from 0.12 to 7.5 per 100,000 in the United States and Europe. It's more prevalent in countries along the Silk Road, including Türkiye, Iran, and Japan. In Türkiye, prevalence can range from 80 to 370 per 100,000. Symptoms of the disease include...

