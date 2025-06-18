420 With CNW - Facebook Appears To No Longer Censor Marijuana Searches

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Earlier this year, Meta stated it would shift how it handles controversial topics by loosening certain content rules, particularly around issues frequently debated in politics, such as gender identity and immigration. However, when it came to cannabis, the company continued to censor search results for key terms. Instead of showing related content, users saw alerts asking them to report any drug sales.

Any positive adjustments to the policies of major social media platforms are likely to be welcomed by the marijuana industry, including entities like Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) that closely observe what is...

