Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Unveils Lighter Shaft Amid Women's Golf Boom



Women make up roughly 28% of on-course golfers in the United States, a historic high.

The global golf equipment market is booming, generating an estimated $25.5 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at nearly 6% annually. Newton Golf's lighter shaft is engineered to weigh less than previous versions while maintaining precision, stability and distance.

A surge in women's golf participation is reshaping the industry, drawing fresh energy and opportunity to equipment manufacturers. Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) recently released the perfect piece of equipment for this dynamic market - a lighter shaft option, designed to deliver premium performance for golfers of all levels, from weekend enthusiasts to tour professionals, who are widely adopting the new shaft in competition.

Women now make up roughly 28% of on-course golfers in the United States, a historic high, with female participation climbing 41% since 2019 to reach 7.9 million players in 2024 ( ). Notably, younger women are entering the sport in record numbers through recreational and social formats such...

