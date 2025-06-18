Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Is 'One To Watch'



LaFleur Minerals' fully permitted Beacon Gold Mill, acquired in 2024 and refurbished by its previous owner, offers a low-cost path to production with an estimated restart budget of C$5-6 million.

The Swanson Gold Project's 2024 mineral resource estimate of 123,400 oz indicated and 64,500 oz inferred, alongside a 5,000-meter drilling program, supports the company's goal of growing the resource toward 1 million ounces.

Consolidation of 15,290 hectares, including acquisitions from Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining, has positioned LaFleur as a formidable exploration company in the Abitibi Gold Belt.

LaFleur's hub-and-spoke development model, centered on its Beacon Mill, supports custom milling opportunities and enhances value from regional partnerships. A highly experienced leadership team with over 100 years of combined expertise across mining, finance, and capital markets underpins the company's transition from exploration to production.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the district-scale Swanson Gold Project in Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and progressing toward the near-term restart of gold production at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill. The company's strategy centers on consolidating strategic land packages-highlighted by its flagship Swanson Gold Project, a 160 km2 district-scale property that includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. The company is leveraging its 100%-owned, fully permitted and recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill to transition from explorer to near-term gold producer-a key inflection point that typically triggers a market re-rating, further bolstered by current rising gold market prices. By processing material from Swanson and offering custom milling to regional projects, LaFleur aims to generate cash flow with minimal capital outlay, targeting annual gold production of up to 15,000 to 20,000 ounces by early 2026.

LaFleur's vision is to evolve into an intermediate gold producer by capitalizing on strong market conditions and Québec's rich mining infrastructure. The location, in the world-class Abitibi Gold Belt, and its infrastructure advantage, positions LaFleur for regional consolidation, strategic partnerships, or...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN