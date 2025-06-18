MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First F1 Victory with Special Events Program

TOKYO, June 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its first victory in the FIA*1 Formula One World Championship (F1) this year.

As part of its commemorative initiative, Honda will showcase the Williams Honda FW11*2, the racing car that brought Honda its first F1 Constructors' Championship*3 title, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10–13, local time) in West Sussex, UK Mansell, who piloted the FW11 at the time, will take the wheel once again for a showrun (demonstration run), reflecting on Honda F1's history of challenges and victories, while exciting motorsport fans around the world.

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate the 75th anniversary of F1 and the 125th anniversary of motorsports, with the theme“The Winning Formula – Champions and Challengers.” The FW11, which will participate in the showrun, is powered by the Honda-developed RA166E, a 1.5L V6 twin-turbo engine, said to have produced 1,500 horsepower, In 1986, it powered Williams Honda to nine wins out of 16 rounds, claiming Honda F1's first Constructors' Championship title. To mark this occasion, the car will be driven by its original driver, Nigel Mansell, following several months of meticulous, period-correct restoration by Williams Heritage*4. This FW11 is also scheduled to participate in a showrun at the Monterey Car Week 2025, an automotive festival held in California, USA, in August.







Nigel Mansell driving the FW11 (1986)







Honda RA166E engine which powered the FW11

*1 FIA: Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile

*2 FW11 competed in F1 in 1986 with Honda supplying engines to the team currently named Atlassian Williams Racing team

*3 Title awarded to the team that accumulates the most points over the course of a single season (one year)

*4 Atlassian Williams Racing's restoration department

Furthermore, as the culmination of its 60th anniversary celebrations, Honda has decided to conduct a showrun of the Honda RA272, the racing car that brought Honda its first F1 victory, at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2025, which will take place from October 24 to 26, 2025, exactly 60 years after Honda's first victory at the same El Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit.

Since its founding, Honda has regarded racing as a place to hone both its people and technology, and has boldly challenged F1, achieving many victories. Honda will continue to challenge F1, the world's premier car racing series, to further refine both its people and technologies, while delivering dreams and excitement to motorsports fans around the world and Honda fans everywhere.

Comment of Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC)

“We are thrilled that the FW11 showrun at Goodwood has been confirmed. The FW11, which will be driven at this event, is an irreplaceable car that brought Honda its first F1 World Championship. I would like to commend the skills of those involved in restoring this special car, and express my gratitude to everyone who made this opportunity possible. Additionally, we will continue to prepare for the events planned to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Honda's first F1 victory, including Goodwood, with the aim of providing joy to all fans.”

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Motorsports