Qatar Participates In ITU Council Meeting
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), is participating as an observer in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council 2025 meetings, held in Geneva from June 17-27. The Qatari delegation will be led by Eng Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA and Chair-Designate of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).
Through its participation, CRA will closely follow key agenda items of strategic importance to the global ICT community, particularly those concerning policy development, human capital, financial oversight, and budgetary planning. Active engagement in these discussions ensures that CRA remains aligned with international ICT trends and contributes to shaping future regulatory frameworks in line with Qatar's national priorities.
As part of the Council Meeting, CRA will deliver a detailed presentation outlining Qatar's preparedness to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26) in Doha in November 2026. This flagship event, the highest governing body of the ITU, sets the Union's strategic vision and plays a pivotal role in guiding global telecommunications and ICT development. CRA will also host a dedicated pavilion showcasing interactive content to offer attendees an immersive experience of Qatar's rich cultural heritage and digital advancements.
The ITU Council plays a central role in steering the Union's strategic direction, ensuring agility in responding to the rapid evolution of the global ICT landscape. It is tasked with supervising the day-to-day functions of the ITU, including programme co-ordination, budget approval, and policy evaluation.
