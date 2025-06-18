Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatarenergy Wins Exploration License In Algeria

Qatarenergy Wins Exploration License In Algeria


2025-06-18 01:21:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy has won an onshore exploration license in Algeria as part of the“Algeria Bid Round 2024”, marking its first entry into Algeria's upstream sector.
The results of the competitive bid process were announced by The National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT) awarding exploration and production rights for the onshore Ahara Block to a consortium comprising of QatarEnergy with an effective interest of 24.5%, TotalEnergies (the operator during the exploration phase) with an effective interest of 24.5%, and Algeria's national state-owned oil company (Sonatrach)with an effective interest of 51%.
Commenting on this award, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“We are delighted to be awarded the Ahara Block, which marks our first entry into Algeria's upstream sector and further and expands our footprint in Africa.”
Minister al-Kaabi added:“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank the Algerian Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies and ALNAFT on the successful management of this bid round. We look forward to a successful and collaborative exploration endeavor with the Ministry alongside ALNAFT, Sonatrach, and TotalEnergies.”
Located in eastern Algeria at the intersection of the prolific Berkine and Illizi Basins, the Ahara Block covers an area of approximately 14,900 km2.

MENAFN18062025000067011011ID1109687949

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search