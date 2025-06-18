403
Qatarenergy Wins Exploration License In Algeria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy has won an onshore exploration license in Algeria as part of the“Algeria Bid Round 2024”, marking its first entry into Algeria's upstream sector.
The results of the competitive bid process were announced by The National Agency for the Valorisation of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT) awarding exploration and production rights for the onshore Ahara Block to a consortium comprising of QatarEnergy with an effective interest of 24.5%, TotalEnergies (the operator during the exploration phase) with an effective interest of 24.5%, and Algeria's national state-owned oil company (Sonatrach)with an effective interest of 51%.
Commenting on this award, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“We are delighted to be awarded the Ahara Block, which marks our first entry into Algeria's upstream sector and further and expands our footprint in Africa.”
Minister al-Kaabi added:“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank the Algerian Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Renewable Energies and ALNAFT on the successful management of this bid round. We look forward to a successful and collaborative exploration endeavor with the Ministry alongside ALNAFT, Sonatrach, and TotalEnergies.”
Located in eastern Algeria at the intersection of the prolific Berkine and Illizi Basins, the Ahara Block covers an area of approximately 14,900 km2.
