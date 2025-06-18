Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Erdogan Stress Diplomatic Solution For Iran-Israel Row

Amir, Erdogan Stress Diplomatic Solution For Iran-Israel Row


2025-06-18 01:21:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan the relations between the two countries, in addition to a number of regional and international developments of common concern, particularly those related to the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Tuesday from President Erdogan. In this regard, the two sides stressed the need to de-escalate and reach diplomatic solutions.

