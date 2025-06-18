Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gilead Researcher Awarded The AAAS Mani L. Bhaumik Breakthrough Of The Year Award

2025-06-18 01:19:32
(MENAFN- 3BL) Gilead has been a leader in HIV innovation for decades. Now, we're proud to share that one of our researchers, Moupali Das , has been awarded the AAAS Mani L. Bhaumik Breakthrough of the Year Award for her work in prevention. This award recognizes the pivotal role she played as part of the Gilead team in designing and advancing the most comprehensive and diverse HIV prevention trial program ever conducted. Congratulations, Moupali!

Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

