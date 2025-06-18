Entergy Recognized As Civic 50 Honoree For The 10Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2025 /3BL/ - Entergy has been recognized as a 2025 honoree of The Civic 50 , a prestigious recognition by Points of Light that highlights the top companies in the United States leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment. This marks the 10th consecutive year that Entergy has received this significant honor.

In addition to this achievement, Entergy was named the Utilities Sector Leader for the third consecutive year, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to being a good corporate partner and community engagement. Furthermore, Entergy was also recognized as this year's Volunteer Leader Awardee for the first time, acknowledging the company's work to promote and enhance its employee volunteer programs that ultimately benefit the communities it serves.

“Being recognized as a Civic 50 honoree for 10 years in a row is a testament to our workforce's dedication and the meaningful impact we have made in the communities we serve,” said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy vice president of corporate social responsibility.“In 2024, our employees and retirees contributed more than 122,000 volunteer hours valued at $4 million across our service areas. Our employees' passion for volunteering and community investment not only strengthens our neighborhoods but also embodies our core values and mission as a company.”

The Civic 50 honors U.S. companies that prioritize giving back, empowering volunteer work and creating sustainable community programs. Entergy is committed to giving back and making a difference in the Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas communities it serves.

“In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers and stakeholders,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light.“Companies like Entergy are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employee's well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition.”

Through strategic partnerships with community partners, Entergy continues to implement a range of initiatives aimed at addressing poverty, promoting education and workforce development, providing financial help to vulnerable customers, improving its communities and protecting the environment. Learn more about Entergy's commitment to serving its communities .

