Visionplus EXPO, Dubai: Top Eyewear Brands From Italy, France & Germany Set To Shine

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) As the global optical industry prepares for another exciting year of innovation and growth, VisionPlus EXPO 2025 is firmly on the calendar as a must-attend event. Taking place on 17-18 November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this internationally acclaimed exhibition is set to bring together the finest names in eyewear, with special highlights on leading brands from Italy, France and Germany.

VisionPlus EXPO 2025



These countries have long set the gold standard in eyewear design, craftsmanship and innovation. From the elegant minimalism of German engineering to the avant-garde fashion sensibilities of France and the timeless style synonymous with Italy, the European presence at VisionPlus EXPO promises a spectacle of creativity and sophistication.

Dubai: The Gateway For Global Eyewear

The last four editions of VisionPlus EXPO have firmly positioned Dubai as the rising hub for the optical business. Strategically located between Europe, Asia and Africa, and backed by a world-class infrastructure, Dubai attracts a highly multicultural audience. The city's dynamic vibe and open business environment make it the ideal location for hosting a show of this calibre.

This year, VisionPlus EXPO takes on an even bigger international flavour, with dedicated pavilions featuring celebrated European eyewear houses. Visitors can look forward to meeting renowned names, discovering the latest in luxury eyewear, sustainable collections, advanced optical technology, and trendsetting designs, all under one roof.

European Brands Take Centre Stage

From German brands known for their precision and functionality, to French labels that exude flair and fashion-forward thinking, and Italian companies famed for their craftsmanship and bold aesthetics, VisionPlus EXPO, Dubai will showcase the best that Europe has to offer.

For buyers and opticians, this is a rare opportunity to engage directly with European manufacturers and designers, gain insight into new collections, and explore potential collaborations and dealership opportunities.

Whether you're sourcing innovative materials, discovering niche boutique brands, or seeking established fashion labels, the European zone at VisionPlus EXPO, Dubai, is a destination in itself.

Beyond Exhibits: Building Global Connections

What makes VisionPlus EXPO truly stand out is its ability to go beyond being a trade fair-it's a platform for connection, education and transformation. The event is expected to draw visitors from over 75 countries, especially from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, regions that continue to show strong growth in optical retail.

Exhibitors get access to qualified business leads, extensive brand exposure, and direct interaction with decision-makers. For visitors, it's a chance to see the future of eyewear, all while discovering brands that could become tomorrow's trendsetters.

Strong Promotions, Stronger Returns

VisionPlus EXPO, Dubai, offers visitors a front-row seat to discover brands that are making waves across print, digital, and social media. Thanks to the show's extensive promotional campaign, you'll be seeing featured brands not just at the event, but everywhere, before, during, and long after the doors close.





Adding to the excitement this year, ZEISS returns as the Platinum Partner, continuing its legacy of innovation and excellence in optical technology. Renowned globally and celebrated at past editions of VisionPlus EXPO, ZEISS has consistently set benchmarks in Vision Care for consumer markets.

With its unmatched commitment to quality and technological advancement in lenses, ZEISS continues to make a lasting impression. As the Platinum Partner for VisionPlus EXPO 2025, the brand reinforces its pivotal role in shaping the future of vision, just as it always has.



Also joining the 2025 edition is Tokai Optical as the Gold Partner, showcasing its Japanese legacy of precision lens-making and advanced visual solutions.



Renowned for innovation and customised optics, Tokai brings a unique perspective to VisionPlus EXPO, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing vision with superior craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.

Register now at and secure your spot at VisionPlus EXPO 2025 - the global eyewear show where innovation meets fashion.