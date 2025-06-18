Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Swiss State Secretary Fasel
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Swiss State Secretary Alexandre Fasel today to reaffirm our bilateral relationship and shared commitment to addressing global challenges, particularly in the Middle East. The Deputy Secretary thanked Switzerland for serving as our Protecting Power in Iran for the past 45 years, a testament to the strength and durability of U.S.-Swiss ties. The United States and Switzerland continue to work together to improve bilateral economic and security cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment