Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Swiss State Secretary Fasel

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Swiss State Secretary Alexandre Fasel today to reaffirm our bilateral relationship and shared commitment to addressing global challenges, particularly in the Middle East. The Deputy Secretary thanked Switzerland for serving as our Protecting Power in Iran for the past 45 years, a testament to the strength and durability of U.S.-Swiss ties. The United States and Switzerland continue to work together to improve bilateral economic and security cooperation.