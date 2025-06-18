Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iceland National Day - United States Department Of State


2025-06-18 01:18:25

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my deepest congratulations to the people of Iceland on the occasion of your 81st National Day.

Iceland stands as a strategic and economic partner, renowned for its innovation and determination.  The United States is proud to have been the first nation to recognize Iceland’s independence in 1944, and even prouder of the strength, depth, and breadth of our relationship today. 

As a NATO Ally, Iceland provides valuable contributions to our collective security and defense.  Icelandic innovation in energy, resource processing, cybersecurity, and responsible maritime development has contributed to growing prosperity in both our countries.

On this special day, we extend our best wishes for peace, health, and success to all in Iceland.

MENAFN18062025004514009831ID1109687909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search