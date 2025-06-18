Iceland National Day - United States Department Of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my deepest congratulations to the people of Iceland on the occasion of your 81st National Day.

Iceland stands as a strategic and economic partner, renowned for its innovation and determination. The United States is proud to have been the first nation to recognize Iceland’s independence in 1944, and even prouder of the strength, depth, and breadth of our relationship today.

As a NATO Ally, Iceland provides valuable contributions to our collective security and defense. Icelandic innovation in energy, resource processing, cybersecurity, and responsible maritime development has contributed to growing prosperity in both our countries.

On this special day, we extend our best wishes for peace, health, and success to all in Iceland.