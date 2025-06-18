Iceland National Day - United States Department Of State
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my deepest congratulations to the people of Iceland on the occasion of your 81st National Day.
Iceland stands as a strategic and economic partner, renowned for its innovation and determination. The United States is proud to have been the first nation to recognize Iceland’s independence in 1944, and even prouder of the strength, depth, and breadth of our relationship today.
As a NATO Ally, Iceland provides valuable contributions to our collective security and defense. Icelandic innovation in energy, resource processing, cybersecurity, and responsible maritime development has contributed to growing prosperity in both our countries.
On this special day, we extend our best wishes for peace, health, and success to all in Iceland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment