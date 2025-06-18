Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump May Expand Travel Ban To 36 More Countries


KABUL (Pajhwok): The US president Donald Trump's administration is considering expanding travel ban to as many as 36 more countries, most of them African countries.

In a confidential document reviewed by The Washington Post on June 14, the document was signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to US diplomats active in the relevant countries on Saturday.

Among the new list of countries that could face visa bans or other restrictions are 25 African nations, including significant US partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, plus countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia and several Pacific Island nations.

An internal memo reviewed by The Post sets a 60-day deadline for the targeted nations to conform with certain requirements, or face a full or partial entry ban, the report added.

The document sets a deadline of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday for these countries to submit their initial plans to meet the requirements.

This list is a continuation of Trump's previous order, which completely banned the entry of 12 countries citizens, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Yemen, and imposed partial restrictions on seven other countries.

