Hanafi-Led Delegation Leaves For China

2025-06-18 01:18:20
(MENAFN: Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi has departed for China at the head of a high-level delegation to attend the 9th China–South Asia Expo.

According to a statement from the Presidential Palace, Hanafi left Kabul for China earlier today (Tuesday).

The visit comes at the official invitation of the Chinese government. The delegation also includes Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Naeem Wardak.

During the visit, Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi will deliver a speech at the expo and forum, and will hold meetings with Chinese officials on strengthening bilateral ties.

