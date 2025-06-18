Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN's STFA Helps 1.3 Million Afghans In 2024


2025-06-18 01:18:19
(MENAFN: Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (UN-STFA) says it received nearly 37 million US dollars in aid and helped more than 1.3 million people in 2024.

In a statement, UN-STFA said it received $36.9 million in assistance in 2024, a 23 percent increase compared to 2023 funding.

More than 1.3 million people were directly assisted in 2024, 48.3 percent of whom were women and girls, the statement added.

According to the statement, it has raised more than $240 million in donations so far.

The Fund thanked its donors, UN agencies, and implementing partners for their commitment.

