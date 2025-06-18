Muslim Countries Call For Ending Israeli Hostilities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Foreign ministers from 20 Muslim countries strongly condemned Israeli attacks on Iran in a joint statement, calling for de-escalation and swift return to diplomatic negotiations.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the joint statement was released in response to the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East, attributed to Israel's“continued military aggression” against Iran.

Foreign ministers from countries including Qatar, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran.

They stressed the need to respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the principles of good neighbourliness, and pursue peaceful conflict resolution.

The statement also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Iran and Israel, urging a return to calm in the region. The ministers warned that the ongoing escalation poses serious threats to peace and stability across the entire Middle East.

They emphasised that dialogue and adherence to the principles of good neighbourliness - based on international law and the UN Charter - remain the only viable and sustainable solutions to regional crises, asserting that military options cannot bring lasting peace.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated dramatically on Friday morning following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

In response, Iran launched missiles at Israeli territory on Saturday, marking a new phase in the conflict. The exchange of missile and airstrikes has since continued, resulting in heavy casualties and damage.

