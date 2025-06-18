Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global Community Urged To Stand In Solidarity With Afghans

Global Community Urged To Stand In Solidarity With Afghans


2025-06-18 01:18:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan have asked the international community to take urgent and coordinated action to prevent the country's worsening crisis from spiraling further out of control.

In a statement, UN-OCHA said:“People in Afghanistan are facing a deep and ongoing crisis shaped by repeated climate shocks, cross-border displacement, underdevelopment and – in recent months – declining international support”.

“UN agencies and international and national NGOs operating in Afghanistan call on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people and take collective action to prevent a fragile situation from deteriorating further”: it explained.

OCHA added that only 18 percent of Afghanistan's Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan has been funded by mid-2025, which has affected the delivery of aid to millions of people in need, especially women, girls, internally displaced persons, and returnees.

Previously, OCHA said that 5.8 million Afghans will need emergency assistance and shelter in 2025.

hz/ma

MENAFN18062025000174011037ID1109687903

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search