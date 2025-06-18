Global Community Urged To Stand In Solidarity With Afghans
KABUL (Pajhwok): Humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan have asked the international community to take urgent and coordinated action to prevent the country's worsening crisis from spiraling further out of control.
In a statement, UN-OCHA said:“People in Afghanistan are facing a deep and ongoing crisis shaped by repeated climate shocks, cross-border displacement, underdevelopment and – in recent months – declining international support”.
“UN agencies and international and national NGOs operating in Afghanistan call on the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghan people and take collective action to prevent a fragile situation from deteriorating further”: it explained.
OCHA added that only 18 percent of Afghanistan's Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan has been funded by mid-2025, which has affected the delivery of aid to millions of people in need, especially women, girls, internally displaced persons, and returnees.
Previously, OCHA said that 5.8 million Afghans will need emergency assistance and shelter in 2025.
