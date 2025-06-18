Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UNICEF To Launch Ambitious Food Program In Afghanistan

UNICEF To Launch Ambitious Food Program In Afghanistan


2025-06-18 01:18:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will launch a large-scale program called“First Food for Afghanistan” to address the ongoing food crisis in the country.

Half of children in Afghanistan are malnourished, and UNICEF is launching a major multi-sectoral program called“First Food for Afghanistan” to prevent this food crisis, UNICEF wrote in a statement.

“90% of young children in Afghanistan are living in food poverty-and half in severe food poverty-UNICEF, with support from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is launching First Foods Afghanistan”.

According to UNICEF's 2025 Child Food Poverty Report, 3.5 million young children suffer from wasting.

hz/ma

MENAFN18062025000174011037ID1109687902

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search