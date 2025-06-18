UNICEF To Launch Ambitious Food Program In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will launch a large-scale program called“First Food for Afghanistan” to address the ongoing food crisis in the country.

Half of children in Afghanistan are malnourished, and UNICEF is launching a major multi-sectoral program called“First Food for Afghanistan” to prevent this food crisis, UNICEF wrote in a statement.

“90% of young children in Afghanistan are living in food poverty-and half in severe food poverty-UNICEF, with support from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is launching First Foods Afghanistan”.

According to UNICEF's 2025 Child Food Poverty Report, 3.5 million young children suffer from wasting.

hz/ma