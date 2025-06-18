Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid From EU Arrives In Kabul

100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid From EU Arrives In Kabul


2025-06-18 01:18:18
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Donated by the European Union, a plane carrying 100 tons of humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul on Tuesday morning.

The European Union Delegation to Afghanistan wrote on its Facebook page that 100 tons of essential humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul this morning on a plane.

The organization did not say what items were included in the aid.

The union said since 2021 it brought 2,150 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by air.

ma

MENAFN18062025000174011037ID1109687901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search