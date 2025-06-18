100 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid From EU Arrives In Kabul
KABUL (Pajhwok): Donated by the European Union, a plane carrying 100 tons of humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul on Tuesday morning.
The European Union Delegation to Afghanistan wrote on its Facebook page that 100 tons of essential humanitarian aid arrived in Kabul this morning on a plane.
The organization did not say what items were included in the aid.
The union said since 2021 it brought 2,150 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by air.
