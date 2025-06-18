UAE Urges UNSC To Resolve Iran-Israel Conflict
KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action to resolve the Iran-Israel conflict, says a media report on Wednesday.
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan called on the UNSC to adopt“urgent and necessary measures” to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Al Jazeera reported.
He emphasized that diplomacy is essential to“prevent the situation from spiraling into grave and far-reaching consequences.”
He also warned that“reckless and miscalculated actions” could cause the conflict to spread beyond the borders of Israel and Iran.
Sheikh Abdullah urged for urgent steps to end hostilities“before the situation spirals out of control.”
kk/sa
