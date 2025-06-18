Fujitsu Awarded Contract To Design Next-Generation Flagship Supercomputer Fugakunext

Accelerating scientific and technological innovation with Made-in-Japan CPU technology

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Japanese research and development institute RIKEN to design a next-generation flagship supercomputer. The contract for the supercomputer, provisionally named "FugakuNEXT," encompasses the overall system, computing nodes, and CPU components and the basic design phase is scheduled to run until February 27, 2026.

Supporting Japan's leadership in science and technology with a next-generation computing platform

The rapid growth of generative AI and other technologies is driving increased demand for diverse and large-scale computing resources for R&D. According to a report by the HPCI Steering Committee established by the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the importance of "AI for Science," i.e., initiatives that combine AI with simulation technology, real-time data, and automated experiments, is increasing, prompting nations to prioritize advanced computing infrastructure. Japan needs a new, flexible platform that will address these evolving demands, enable its leadership in science, technology, and innovation and facilitate further societal and industrial advancement. The HPCI Program Steering Committee has chosen RIKEN as the primary entity responsible for developing this platform, and RIKEN has chosen Fujitsu to design it.

Building a foundation for future innovation with advanced CPU design

FugakuNEXT will leverage Fujitsu's established supercomputing expertise, incorporating advanced technologies from the FUJITSU-MONAKA3 general-purpose CPU currently under development, and will cater to evolving customer needs by allowing for seamless integration with GPUs and other accelerators.

FUJITSU-MONAKA, built on leading-edge 2-nanometer technology, employs Fujitsu's unique technologies, including a microarchitecture optimized for advanced 3D packaging and ultra-low voltage circuit operation. It aims to deliver both high performance and power efficiency across diverse next-generation computing applications, from edge computing to data centers, while ensuring safety, security, and ease of use. The successor CPU to FUJITSU-MONAKA, tentatively named "FUJITSU-MONAKA-X," intended for use in FugakuNEXT, will not only inherit and accelerate existing Fugaku application assets but also incorporate state-of-the-art AI processing acceleration capabilities to meet growing AI demands. This CPU is intended for broad application across sectors supporting society and industry, extending beyond its role in FugakuNEXT.

Through its core, Made-in-Japan CPU technology, Fujitsu will continue to deliver innovation and build trust, contributing to a world-class computing infrastructure and advancing Japanese science and technology.

