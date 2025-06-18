Net Asset Value Of The Eften United Property Fund As Of 31.05.2025
The fund's largest investment, the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5%, earned a profit of 257 thousand euros in May. Performance of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was primarily supported by the investment in Kristiine shopping centre, completed in December last year. As of the end of May, the centre's vacancy rate was just 0.17%, and the equity value of EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, increased by 1,1% in a month.
In the fund's development investment in Uus-Järveküla, one terraced house was handed over to clients (a real right agreement was concluded) in May. The development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, of which the EfTEN United Property Fund owns 80%, earned 7.7 thousand euros in profit in May. In addition, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 38.3 thousand euros in interest income from this investment. The completion of the next development stage (17 terraced houses) is planned for July, and the signing of real right agreements for most of the 16 terraced houses that have already been booked by clients started in June. Thereafter 5 finished terraced houses in the development remain unsold. The completion of the last stage of development (32 terraced houses) is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.
A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website:
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
EUPF_dashboard_052025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment