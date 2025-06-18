PSU Bank Surge: Centre To Sell Stakes In 5 State-Run Banks Amid Privatisation Push

PSU Bank Share News: Big news in the stock market. Five government banks' stocks have made significant jumps.

According to media reports, there's good news for these bank shares. That's why there's been this huge increase in PSU Bank Stocks.

Indian Overseas Bank share price increased by 4% to Rs 38.99. Also, Central Bank of India share price rose by 2.68% to Rs 39.00.

UCO Bank share price increased by 2.7% to Rs 32.14. Bank of Maharashtra share price increased by 2.8% to Rs 56.15.

Punjab & Sind Bank share price rose by 3.4% to Rs 32.30. According to reports, the government wants to expedite the process of selling its shares in these banks.

The government has set a target to sell up to 20% of its shares in five PSU banks through QIP and OFS within the next 6 months.

The list includes UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, and Punjab and Sind Bank.

The funds generated will be used to meet the capital and operational needs of the respective banks.

Disclaimer: Investing in the market is risky. Consult experts before investing.