Air India Flight From Delhi To Bali Returns Back Due To Volcanic Eruption Amid Several Cancellations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid several cancellations of Air India flights yesterday, AI2145 from Delhi to Bali on June 18 returned to Delhi citing volcanic eruption reports near the destination airport. The decision was taken in the“interest of safety” and the passengers landed back.

An airline official said, "Air India flight AI2145 on 18 June 2025 from Delhi to Bali was advised to air return to Delhi due to reports of volcanic eruption near destination airport Bali, in the interest of safety. The flight safely landed back in Delhi and all passengers have been disembarked.

“Inconvenience caused to passengers is sincerely regretted and every effort has been made to minimise it by providing hotel accommodation to the affected passengers. Full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling has also been offered to them if opted,” the official added.

On Wednesday, numerous flights to and from Bali were cancelled after a volcano in the archipelago's east erupted, according to authorities and airport officials, AFP reported. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-meter volcano on the popular tourist island of Flores, erupted on Tuesday, shooting an ash tower 10 kilometres into the sky.

The flights cancelled to Bali consisted of Jetstar and Virgin Australia flights to cities across Australia, Bali's international airport website stated. With Air New Zealand, Air India, Singapore's Tigerair and China's Juneyao Airlines also cancelling flights "due to volcano".

Eight international flights were cancelled on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cancellations to over 80 since the tragic Ahmedabad crash, which has prompted the aviation safety watchdog to raise concerns about maintenance standards.

Air India cancelled six flights following inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Meanwhile, a San Francisco-Kolkata-Mumbai service was forced to terminate in Kolkata due to an engine issue on a Boeing 777-200. The airline also reported that its Ahmedabad to London Gatwick flight was cancelled due to a shortage of available aircraft.