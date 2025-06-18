Relatively Hot Weather To Persist Until Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) -- A slight rise in temperatures is expected across the Kingdom on Wednesday, with readings forecast to exceed seasonal averages by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather will be relatively hot in most regions, while hotter conditions are expected in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally becoming active, particularly in desert areas.The department's report indicated that similar conditions will persist through Saturday. Temperatures will remain elevated, with relatively hot weather prevailing across the highlands and plains, and significantly hotter conditions continuing in the eastern and southern regions, including the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Gulf of Aqaba. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly, remaining moderate with occasional gusts in the Badia.Forecast temperatures for today indicate a noticeable variation across regions. In the capital, East Amman is expected to record a high of 33 C and a low of 21 C, while West Amman will see temperatures ranging between 32 C and 19 C.The northern highlands will experience milder conditions at 29 C during the day and 17 C at night, with slightly warmer temperatures in the Sharah highlands at 30 C and 16 C. In contrast, hotter conditions are forecast for the Badia regions, reaching 38 C by day and dropping to 20 C overnight.The plains will see highs of 34 C and lows of 21 C. Temperatures will be significantly higher in the Jordan Valley, with the northern areas expected to reach 39 C and the southern parts peaking at 41 C.The Dead Sea will record 40 C during the day and 25 C at night, while similar conditions are forecast for the Gulf of Aqaba, with highs of 40 C and lows of 26 C.