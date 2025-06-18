403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 18 (KUNA) --
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating the profession of lawyers.
1963 -- Kuwait Fishing established as a shareholding company with a capital of KD one million (USD 3.3 million).
2000 -- UNESCO designated Kuwait as motherhood and children ceter's headquarter.
2001 -- The National Assembly approved the GCC Joint Defense Treaty, inked in December 2000.
2002 -- The Higher Education Council changed educational levels' system from four years in each level to five at elementary, four at intermediate and three at high school.
2002 -- Criminal Evidence Directorate General at Ministry of Interior began operating the DNA identification laboratory.
2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law ascertaining number of people who could be granted the Kuwaiti citizenship in 2007, not more than 2,000 people.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing Kuwait International Law School for law diplomas, bachelors and masters degrees.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Higher Enterprise Authority.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah launched the National Campaign for Marine Life Conservation (Senyar 2) aiming to protect Kuwaiti islands and marine life.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a grant deal of about USD 50 million with Djibouti as part of Gulf aid for financing its national investment program.
2020 -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced the first oil production from the well located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.
2020 -- Kuwait Goverment changed curfew hours to be from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as well as lifting blockade on some areas. Both decisions, part of efforts to curb coronavirus, would take effect on June 21.
2020 -- Kuwait Government allowed citizens to travel abroad but only after verifying they were in dire need of traveling.
2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital succeeded in utilizing a "smart" surgical network in treating stomach hernia for several patients suffering from such cases.
2023 -- Amiri order issued formig the 44th government of Kuwait headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah compromising 15 ministers. (end)
bs
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating the profession of lawyers.
1963 -- Kuwait Fishing established as a shareholding company with a capital of KD one million (USD 3.3 million).
2000 -- UNESCO designated Kuwait as motherhood and children ceter's headquarter.
2001 -- The National Assembly approved the GCC Joint Defense Treaty, inked in December 2000.
2002 -- The Higher Education Council changed educational levels' system from four years in each level to five at elementary, four at intermediate and three at high school.
2002 -- Criminal Evidence Directorate General at Ministry of Interior began operating the DNA identification laboratory.
2007 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a law ascertaining number of people who could be granted the Kuwaiti citizenship in 2007, not more than 2,000 people.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing Kuwait International Law School for law diplomas, bachelors and masters degrees.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the Higher Enterprise Authority.
2008 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah launched the National Campaign for Marine Life Conservation (Senyar 2) aiming to protect Kuwaiti islands and marine life.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a grant deal of about USD 50 million with Djibouti as part of Gulf aid for financing its national investment program.
2020 -- Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced the first oil production from the well located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.
2020 -- Kuwait Goverment changed curfew hours to be from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as well as lifting blockade on some areas. Both decisions, part of efforts to curb coronavirus, would take effect on June 21.
2020 -- Kuwait Government allowed citizens to travel abroad but only after verifying they were in dire need of traveling.
2023 -- Jaber Al-Ahmad hospital succeeded in utilizing a "smart" surgical network in treating stomach hernia for several patients suffering from such cases.
2023 -- Amiri order issued formig the 44th government of Kuwait headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah compromising 15 ministers. (end)
bs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment