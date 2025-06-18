Arjun Bijlani: Travel, Spend Time With People Who Really Matter To You
Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself posing with his wife Neha and son Ayaan Bijlani. The trio were seen enjoying their time at the Big Apple as they posed in front of the skylines among many other places.
“Glad we did this one .. my advice -travel travel and spend time with people who really matter to you !! #arjunbijlani #arneha #familia,” Arjun wrote as the caption.
Born in 1982, Arjun has appeared in many advertisements. He has been in many music videos. He was in Kartika, a Disney Channel show, with Jennifer Winget. He has been in many serials, including Miley Jab Hum Tum,Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna. He also hosted a show named Road Diaries.
He played Aalekh in Right Left and Mayank Sharma in Miley Jab Hum Tum. His other work includes Jo Biwi Se Kare Pyaar. In 2015, he played Shikhar Mehra in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. He played the lead role of Hritikh in the television drama Naagin.
The actor was last seen in the culinary show“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi.
In“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, he featured alongside names such as Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri and Aly Goni.
However, he and Jannat did not return for the second season of the show. He was replaced by Elvish Yadav, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.
The upcoming episode will see Jannat returning for an episode of the show, which airs on Colors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment