Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Turkiye

2025-06-18 12:23:34
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from his brother, HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the brotherly Republic of Turkiye.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, both sides emphasized the need for de-escalation and the pursuit of diplomatic solutions.

