Qatar Reaffirms Israeli Attacks On Iran A Gross Violation Of Sovereignty, International Law

Geneva: The State of Qatar reaffirmed that the attacks and assaults carried out by Israeli occupation forces against Iran represent a blatant violation of state sovereignty, a serious breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, and pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. Qatar also renewed its strong condemnation of these attacks.



This statement was delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to Geneva, HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, during her participation in the interactive dialogue on the Annual Report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Agenda Item 2, as part of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council.



Her Excellency emphasized that the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza resulted in heinous crimes, severe violations, death, destruction, displacement, forced starvation, and a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people unlike anything seen in modern history. She stressed that this demands serious and effective international action to halt the aggression, protect the Palestinian people, hold all perpetrators accountable for violations and crimes committed, and ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



She welcomed the positive steps Syria has taken toward national reconciliation and building a state governed by law and institutions, which reflects a clear commitment to restoring security and stability and protecting the human rights of the Syrian people.



Her Excellency also praised the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria, noting that this move will help the Syrian people and enable their transition toward stability and prosperity.



Furthermore, she affirmed Qatar's solidarity with the brotherly Sudanese people during this critical historic moment, renewing its call to end the fighting, protect civilians, and halt all violations against them. She also reiterated Qatar's appeal to the international community to intensify efforts and provide increased humanitarian support to meet the growing needs of the Sudanese people.



