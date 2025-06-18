Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nat'l Guard Chief Praises Kuwaiti Radiation Detection Ctr's Capabilities

2025-06-18 12:22:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 17 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait's National Guard on Tuesday heaped praise on the role and capabilities of the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah Center for Chemical Defense and Radiological Monitoring, saying the body was integral towards national security.
The Center is home to cutting-edge equipment and modern tools that assist in radiation detection and circumvention efforts, Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah was cited as saying in a statement as he toured the facility.
The Center relies on specialized devices and innovative techniques, in addition to the competence of its personnel, to identify any radiation sources, subsequently protecting the environment and the nation's security in equal measure, the statement underlined. (end)
