EU Leaders Voice Support For UN Reform, Global Development Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 17 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa affirmed on Tuesday the EUآ's support for the United Nations and the ongoing UN80 reform process.
"The UNآ's mission matters more than ever," they stated in a joint post published on platform X, addressing UN Secretary-General AntOnio Guterres and reaffirmed that the EU stands "fully behind the UN80 reform" to enable the organization to carry out its vital work.
They emphasized that the EU is "the worldآ's leading provider of global finance," expressing pride in this role and a commitment to sustain it.
Given the scale of global needs, they stressed the importance of involving the private sector, noting that the "Global Gateway" initiative can serve as a bridge. (end)
