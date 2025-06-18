Foreign Minister Nyanti Addresses Mano River Union (MRU) Ministerial Meeting On Regional Boundary Resolutions

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, delivered a powerful message of unity and peaceful coexistence during the opening of the Mano River Union (MRU) High-Level Ministerial Meeting, which officially commenced on Monday, June 16, 2025 at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia. The four-day summit, running from June 16 to 19, has convened ministers and senior government officials from MRU member states Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, Sierra Leone, and Liberia to initiate the formation of Joint Technical Commissions tasked with resolving longstanding boundary disputes and enhancing cross-border cooperation. In her address, Foreign Minister Nyanti emphasized the importance of fostering dialogue not only between governments but among border communities.“There must be borderless conversations between tribes within the MRU,” she stated.“Through these people centered dialogues, the union will grow stronger and more united.”

The Dean of the Cabinet underscored the significance of border peace as a foundation for national and regional peace.“A peaceful MRU is a peaceful ECOWAS, and a peaceful Africa,” she said.“This initiative represents a transformative pathway toward a collaborative, integrated, and sustainable future for the continent.” Central to the meeting's agenda is the reaffirmation of land boundaries and the delimitation of maritime borders between the member states. The proposed Joint Technical Commissions will conduct detailed geospatial assessments, review existing treaties and agreements, and help develop new demarcation protocols consistent with international law and African Union standards. Delivering a statement on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, described the initiative as a“landmark step toward advancing regional integration, improving cross-border security, and promoting sustainable development across the Mano River basin.”

The creation of the commissions demonstrates the MRU's collective commitment to diplomacy, technical cooperation, and legal clarity in resolving disputes that have historically caused tension in the region. Member states reiterated their dedication to peaceful negotiation, respect for international norms, and regional unity. The MRU Secretariat emphasized that the work of the Joint Technical Commissions will be vital in reducing border tensions, strengthening regional governance, and boosting socio-economic collaboration among the four nations. The summit continues through June 19 with technical sessions and intergovernmental consultations aimed at producing a comprehensive roadmap for boundary resolution and cross-border peacebuilding.

