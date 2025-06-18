This Father's Day, Gift Dad A Smarter Home - Enjoy 10% OFF Home Electrification With Climate Green

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 17, 2025 12:49 am - As homes across Melbourne and regional Victoria embrace energy-efficient living, Climate Green is making it easier than ever to help families upgrade their homes-while also honouring the everyday heroes we call Dad.

Offer Valid from 16th June to 30th June 2025 Across Melbourne and Regional Victoria

Melbourne, 16 June 2025 – In celebration of Father's Day, Climate Green, a leading accredited provider under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program, is proud to launch a limited-time 10% discount on complete home electrification services, available from 16th June through 30th June 2025.

With the cost of living on the rise, this special Father's Day offer brings real savings, long-term benefits, and a cleaner, more comfortable home environment.

What's the Offer?

From replacing old gas heaters and water systems to installing reverse cycle air conditioners and efficient heat pump technologies, Climate Green is offering:

10% Off all eligible home electrification services

Assistance in accessing government rebates worth up to $3,000+ under the VEU program

Free in-home assessment to determine the most efficient upgrades

End-to-end installation by licensed and certified professionals

Why Home Electrification? Why Now?

With energy prices fluctuating and Victoria moving rapidly toward a low-carbon future, electrifying your home is one of the smartest investments a family can make. This includes replacing traditional gas systems with:

Reverse Cycle Split Systems for heating and cooling

Heat Pump Hot Water Units

Solar-ready electrical upgrades

Smart controls and efficient power usage

These upgrades can lower your energy bills, reduce your home's carbon footprint, and boost long-term property value-all while making your living space healthier and safer for the entire family.

Father's Day – A Gift that Keeps Giving

This Father's Day, skip the usual tools or gadgets and opt for something more impactful: a more energy-efficient and future-proof home. Climate Green's electrification services are tailored to deliver comfort, performance, and energy savings-making it a gift that dads will truly appreciate every single day.

“Fathers work hard every day to provide a better life for their families. This Father's Day, we want to give back by helping families electrify their homes affordably and sustainably. It's our way of saying thank you to all the amazing dads out there.”

- Manish Regmi, Climate Green Spokesperson

Limited-Time Offer Details

Promotion Period: 16th June to 30th June 2025

Service Locations: Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Moe, Somerville, and surrounding areas

Availability: Limited booking slots – first come, first served

How to Book:

Visit

Call +61 485 353 862

Or email ...

Why Choose Climate Green?

Climate Green has helped thousands of Victorian households reduce their energy bills and embrace greener living. As a trusted VEU-accredited provider, the company not only delivers high-quality installations, but also handles all rebate paperwork and compliance-ensuring homeowners enjoy maximum savings without the hassle.

From initial assessment to final installation, the Climate Green team ensures a clean, safe, and professional experience, backed by years of technical expertise and customer-first service.

Give the Gift of a Greener Home This Father's Day

From comfort to cost-efficiency, this Father's Day offer is more than just a discount-it's an opportunity to future-proof your home and thank Dad in a meaningful way.

Book now before 30th June and electrify your home with 10% OFF-only with Climate Green.