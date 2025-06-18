From Worship To Friendship: Susan Troth Leads University Team On Mission To Dresden, Germany

MENAFN - GetNews)This summer, Susan Trot led a passionate team of Cedarville University student on an unforgettable journey to Dresden, German . The team was invited to be part of the Next Level Worship Conferenc , a vibrant international gathering dedicated to equipping worship leaders and musicians from across Germany. With hearts ready to serve and voices lifted high, the team not only led powerful worship sessions but also poured into local leaders through teaching and mentorship.

At the conference, Susan taught breakout sessions on vocal techniques and shared insights from her book "Stressed to Splessed. Sharing her wealth of experience and passion, Her sessions were both practical and Spirit-filled, offering tools to strengthen vocal health, expression, and hope for those suffering from life's challenges. Attendees left encouraged and equipped, with new insight into stewarding their lives for God's glory.

The very next day, the team spread out across regional churches in and around Dresden, helping lead Sunday worship in a variety of local congregations. Their presence brought a fresh sound and spirit to the gatherings, creating cross-cultural unity in worship that transcended language barriers.

The remainder of the week, Susan and her team served on the leadership team for the Musikschule Goldenes Lamm Music Camp-a vibrant, Christ-centered program for youth ages 13–19. The camp provided a dynamic environment for students to grow in both musical skills and personal faith. Private instruction was offered for all instruments, alongside specialized sessions for percussion and dance ensembles. Students also participated in worship times, Bible study, crafts, and recreation.

Serving hand-in-hand with the volunteers and staff from Dresden, Susan and her team helped facilitate an environment of growth, creativity, and connection. It was more than a music camp-it was a bridge between cultures and hearts. Bonds were quickly formed, and deep friendships emerged, grounded in shared worship and service.

By the end of the week, the impact was unmistakable. The local leaders extended an open invitation for Susan and her team to return in future years, recognizing the mutual blessing of partnership and the spiritual and artistic fruit it produced.

This experience was a beautiful demonstration of what happens when hearts say "yes" to God's call-to go, serve, and build His Kingdom through worship, teaching, and love. As Susan often says, it's in these moments of shared mission that we begin finding healing, hope, and new horizons.

Edited by Dr. Edna Frenchwood

