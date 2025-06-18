New Jersey DUI Attorney Rachel Kugel Clarifies Statute 39:4-50 Charges In Recent Publication

Rachel Kugel ( ), a seasoned New Jersey DUI attorney, has published an informative piece titled“What is a 39:4-50 Charge in NJ?” through The Kugel Law Firm. The article demystifies one of the most frequently encountered statutes in New Jersey's drunk driving legal framework, offering readers a thorough look into how Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) charges are applied and prosecuted under state law.

A 39:4-50 charge under New Jersey law pertains to operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. As a New Jersey DUI attorney, Rachel Kugel emphasizes that this charge is broader than many assume, encompassing not only alcohol intoxication but also impairment caused by prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and illegal substances.“With statute 39:4-50 casting a wide net over various substances, from illegal narcotics to prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, the potential for a DWI charge extends beyond alcohol to any impairment behind the wheel,” Kugel notes in the article.

In the early section of the blog, the New Jersey DUI attorney lays out the three critical elements that must be present for a charge under NJSA 39:4-50: the operation of a motor vehicle, the act occurring on a New Jersey roadway, and the driver being under the influence or registering a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) at or above 0.08%. Rachel Kugel highlights that the law interprets“operation” quite broadly. A person doesn't need to be driving to be charged-they could simply be in the driver's seat with keys nearby.

As a trusted New Jersey DUI attorney, Rachel Kugel explains that a BAC of 0.08% is the legal threshold for most drivers, but a conviction can still occur even if the BAC is lower. Officers can rely on observed impairment, such as slurred speech or erratic behavior, to substantiate charges. This aspect of the law underlines how critical it is to understand that evidence of impairment can go beyond numerical BAC levels.

The article also touches on the legal foundation of a 39:4-50 offense, including the role of probable cause in DUI arrests. Rachel Kugel clarifies that officers must have a valid reason to initiate a traffic stop or to request a sobriety test. Probable cause can stem from observing open containers, erratic driving, or even the odor of alcohol. Failure to comply with sobriety testing, including breathalyzer refusal, can lead to added penalties under New Jersey's implied consent law.

Rachel Kugel provides an in-depth breakdown of how the 39:4-50 statute is worded and applied. It prohibits driving while impaired not just by alcohol, but also by narcotics, hallucinogens, or habit-forming drugs. Notably, she mentions how the courts define“operation” of a vehicle to include scenarios where a person is stationary but still in control, such as sitting in a parked car with keys accessible. This interpretation underscores the law's reach and the seriousness of being under the influence in any driving-capable context.

The New Jersey DUI attorney also details the aggravating circumstances that can significantly heighten penalties. High BAC levels, repeat offenses, the presence of minor passengers, involvement in an accident, and refusal to submit to testing can all compound the consequences of a conviction. The penalties scale up quickly, with second and third offenses within ten years resulting in longer license suspensions, mandatory jail time, and installation of ignition interlock devices.

Rachel Kugel uses her legal knowledge to explain the potential for charge dismissal or reduction. Legal defenses might involve questioning the legality of a traffic stop, challenging breathalyzer results, or highlighting procedural errors. However, as noted, only legitimate legal grounds supported by evidence can lead to a favorable outcome.

Toward the end of the article, Rachel Kugel reiterates the vital role an attorney plays in navigating DWI cases. From detailed case analysis to trial advocacy, having competent legal representation can influence the result significantly. She stresses the importance of examining every aspect of the arrest and evidence, such as field sobriety test procedures and equipment calibration.

Rachel Kugel and The Kugel Law Firm remain committed to offering legal support to those charged under statute 39:4-50. The firm provides a structured approach that includes clear legal guidance and consistent advocacy, striving for the best possible results under challenging circumstances.

Those charged with a DWI offense under NJSA 39:4-50 are facing a serious legal issue with far-reaching consequences. Understanding what the statute covers and the full scope of penalties is the first step toward resolving such charges. Rachel Kugel urges individuals to act quickly and seek legal representation to protect their rights and formulate a viable defense strategy.

