Ecosense Launches New“Radon-Free” Campaign Promotion

MENAFN - GetNews)



One out of every five radon monitors bought using promo code E-RADONFREE is given away to public facilities to assist in detecting and reducing radon exposure

San Jose, CA - June 17, 2025 - Ecosense , creator of the world's most sophisticated radon detection technology, is pleased to introduce its Radon-Free Campaign, a nationwide effort that promotes greater awareness of radon exposure and healthier indoor air. Consumers can take advantage of 5% off with the code E-RADONFREE, and with the purchase of every five monitors, one monitor will be donated to a library, community center, or other public facility in need.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is the second most common cause of lung cancer. Through its innovative technology, Ecosense equips organizations and individuals to effectively detect and prevent radon. Ecosense proposes to make life-saving radon detection technology accessible to the masses nationwide with this campaign.

"As a health-protective company, we launched the Radon-Free Campaign to deliver radon education and prevention resources to communities where they are needed most," added Ecosense Founder and CEO Insoo Park . "At the core of this effort are real individuals - lung cancer survivors who never realized they were living with dangerous levels of radon. Their stories inspire us to keep innovating and expanding access to detection technology, with the goal of saving lives.

Anyone interested in receiving a donated radon monitor for their facility can submit a request at ecosense/pages/radon-free-campaign .

There is a personal component to the campaign. Survivors such as Jackie Nixon, Bill Johnson, and Kerri Robbins are sharing their experience of radon-induced lung cancer to create change and promote awareness. Their experiences emphasize the value of prevention and early detection of radon, particularly where people congregate and families reside.

Ecosense's sensors, featuring award-winning ion chamber technology, provide real-time and precise radon readings, enabling users to act immediately and lower their risk of exposure. Ecosense has received awards from TIME, CES, and universities for innovation and genuineness in the radon sector.

With the Radon-Free Campaign, Ecosense continues to aim to simplify, make effective, and make reliable radon detection accessible to all communities.

For press inquiries or further information, please contact Thomas Mustac, Otter PR – Senior Publicist, at ....

About Ecosense

Ecosense is a Silicon Valley-based consumer and professional radon detection leader. It offers patented, real-time, accurate results in just minutes, radically changing the detection and remediation of radon. Listed on TIME's 100 Best Inventions and honored by CES, Ecosense products are embraced by researchers, homeowners, and professionals globally. Ecosense keeps pushing healthier indoor air through innovation, accessibility, and advocacy.