Faith Rediscovered: The Quiet Revolution Hidden In Plain Sight

A life-changing invitation to see God's Word as you've never seen it before

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - What if the answers we've been seeking are not locked away in distant philosophies or buried beneath theological complexity-but instead, waiting for us, hidden in plain sight?

That's the premise behind Kevin Overbeck's soul-stirring new book, Hidden in Plain Sight, published by Author's Tranquility Press, now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.

In an era where noise often drowns out the divine, Overbeck's book invites readers into a quiet, transformative rediscovery: that the Bible is not a dusty relic of the past, but a living, breathing dialogue with God Himself-accessible, deeply personal, and vibrantly alive.

A Journey from Obligation to Revelation

With storytelling rich in vulnerability and wisdom, Hidden in Plain Sight is more than a devotional guide. It's a spiritual mirror. Overbeck reflects on decades of church life, from the routine of rigid devotion to the soul-awakening realization that Scripture isn't just read-it speaks.

From parables and psalms to prophets and kings, each chapter is crafted like a cinematic encounter with God's voice. Whether exploring Elijah's showdown on Mount Carmel or the quiet faith of the prodigal son's return, Overbeck draws out profound truths with a storyteller's charm and a pastor's heart.

This is not Bible study as you know it-it's sacred conversation.

A Book for the Seekers, the Doubters, and the Devoted

Overbeck's writing is approachable and unpretentious, resonating with longtime believers and spiritual newcomers alike. His book strips away the intimidation that often shadows Scripture, replacing it with clarity, honesty, and invitation.

The review from Pacific Book Review called it“a Godsend (perhaps literally) ... a worthy reminder” that the divine is not distant. Overbeck makes the case that we don't have to search long or hard.

God's voice, His hope, His truth-they've always been there.

They've just been... hidden in plain sight.

Now Available on Amazon

Hidden in Plain Sight is a must-read for those looking to deepen their faith, rekindle a neglected relationship with the Word, or simply discover how ancient truths still pulse with meaning today. Available now on Amazon and uncover the extraordinary truths you've been walking past all along.

About the Author

Kevin Overbeck has spent a lifetime both inside and outside the church walls. Raised in a devout Christian household, he experienced firsthand the structure of religion without always tasting the sweetness of relationship. Through personal struggles, loss, and spiritual awakening, Kevin grew into a storyteller with a mission-to bring the Bible back to life, and to make God's Word tangible for people in every walk of faith. He is a speaker, a mentor, and now, with Hidden in Plain Sight, a published author offering light to those searching in the shadows.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is committed to helping authors amplify their voices and impact through powerful storytelling. With a focus on faith-based and transformational literature, the press stands as a beacon for writers with a message that needs to be heard. Learn more at authorstranquility