MENAFN - GetNews)As the demand for pet-inclusive travel rises globally, Casaco , Medellín's leading hospitality company, is proud to announce its extensive portfolio of pet-friendly hotels and short-term rentals setting a new standard in travel accommodations for visitors with furry companions. Over a decade of industry excellence, Casacol continues to lead innovation in real estate and hospitality by combining comfort, luxury, and inclusivity for all travelers-including pets.

Casacol is now officially recognized as the provider of the largest and most diverse selection of pet-friendly accommodations in Medellín, ranging from boutique hotel suites in the city's heart to spacious serviced apartments in vibrant neighborhoods like El Poblado and Laureles. This initiative not only meets the growing expectations of global travelers but also reinforces Casacol's commitment to exceptional hospitality and modern living.

Why Casacol is the Best Choice for Pet-Friendly Stays in Medellín

Casacol understands that pets are family whether guests are digital nomads, long-term expats, or first-time visitors, they can now enjoy the peace of mind of traveling with their pets without compromising on comfort, location, or service.

Key advantages include:



Exclusive Pet-Friendly Properties: Casacol offers a wide range of properties that warmly welcome pets of all sizes and breeds.

Strategic Locations: Most Casacol units are situated in Medellín's most walkable, pet-friendly neighborhoods with easy access to parks, green spaces, veterinary clinics, and pet stores.

Full-Service Hospitality: Guests enjoy hotel-like services such as housekeeping, 24/7 concierge, and laundry, combined with the flexibility of home-style living.

No Hidden Fees: Transparent pet policies and no surprise charges for bringing your furry friend along. Community Focused: Casacol actively promotes pet-friendly communities and collaborates with local pet-related services to enhance the overall experience for guests and their companions.

Casacol's Core Competencies That Set It Apart

Casacol was Founded in 2013 and grew to become one of Medellín's most trusted names in short-term rentals, serviced apartments, and luxury real estate. Over 400 units under management, Casacol has become synonymous with reliable service, modern design, and consistent quality.



Professional Property Management: Every property is professionally managed and maintained, ensuring guests receive the highest standard of cleanliness, security, and amenities.

Local Expertise with Global Standards: Casacol blends local knowledge with international hospitality standards, making every stay smooth, enjoyable, and culturally immersive.

Bilingual Staff and Guest Services: From check-in to checkout, the Casacol team, including a bilingual concierge service, is dedicated to assisting guests from around the world. Tech-Enabled Experience: Easy online booking, secure payment, and real-time guest support ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

A Unique Portfolio of Pet-Friendly Properties

Casacol's standout buildings include:



The Charlee Hotel Residences – Luxury meets pet-friendly urban living in Medellín's most iconic hotel.

Energy Living – High-end serviced apartments with a rooftop pool and green space ideal for pets.

Loma Verde – Tranquil, residential-style apartments in El Poblado, perfect for long-term stays with pets. Cielo Apartment Hotel – Boutique-style living with pet-welcoming policies and full hotel services.

Each of these buildings has been carefully selected and designed to meet the highest standards of comfort for both humans and their animal companions.

Enhancing Medellín's Position as a Pet-Friendly Destination

Casacol at the forefront, Medellín is fast emerging as one of South America's most pet-friendly cities. Through partnerships with local businesses, pet care services, and tourism organizations, Casacol aims to enhance Medellín's reputation as an inclusive and welcoming destination for all.

Whether you're planning a short getaway, a business trip, or a longer stay in the City of Eternal Spring, Casacol is your go-to resource for luxurious, comfortable, and pet-friendly accommodations that meet all your travel needs.

Casacol's Hospitality Designed Around You (and Your Pets) Discover your next home away from home with the best pet-friendly rentals Medellín has to offer.

