Top Probate Realtor In Los Angeles Expands To The Bay Area

Josh V Realty began as a sole agent in 2019 where he wanted to use his skillset with people, empathy and his psychology background to fill the void in the market. He quickly found himself in the niche of a specific legal process called"California Probate" Josh realized that this was a very confusing and overwhelming process especially for clients who have just gone through the loss of a loved one. He loved every second of learning the ins and outs of probate real estate and ensuring that his clients had clarity of what to expect, and peace of mind. Josh ended the year 2020 with 3 probate cases and the following year with more experience, reach and track record hit 24 probate properties sold. In the last 5 years alone he has helped over 127 families navigate through the probate process in california and sell their inherited homes from close by and out of state.

He has built a network of professionals and experts to help assist in this process and has as of 2025 expanded to the bay area. He says (Quote along the lines of“I see a strong need to help these areas navigate this process and what I was able to build in Los Angeles can very much help the families in the bay area”) he is now covering the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, San Joaquin

In the heart of Los Angeles, where the real estate market is as complex as the emotions that drive it, one name has become synonymous with trust, expertise, and compassion in the niche of probate real estate: Joshua Vigo-Fas of Josh V Realty. What began as a solo operation in 2019-fueled by Joshua's deep empathy, psychology background, and a genuine desire to help people during life's most challenging moments-has blossomed into a leading authority in navigating the California probate process.

Recognizing a gap in the market, Joshua dedicated himself to mastering the intricacies of probate real estate, a legal process that often leaves families overwhelmed after the loss of a loved one. His mission was simple: provide clarity, peace of mind, and expert guidance to those tasked with selling a probate property in Los Angeles or inheriting a home with all its complexities. Clients who needed to sell their parents' house after death found in Joshua not just a realtor, but a trusted advisor and advocate.

By the end of 2020, Joshua had helped three families navigate the probate sale process in California. Buoyed by his growing reputation and hands-on experience, he closed 24 probate sales the following year, and over the last five years has assisted more than 127 families-many from out of state-in inheriting a home in Los Angeles and successfully selling inherited properties. Each transaction was more than a sale; it was a partnership built on trust, transparency, and understanding.

Joshua's approach goes beyond the traditional role of a realtor. He has assembled a network of professionals-attorneys, estate planners, contractors, and more-to ensure every aspect of the probate process is handled with care and precision.“I see a strong need to help these areas navigate this process,” Joshua says, reflecting on his recent expansion.“What I was able to build in Los Angeles can very much help the families in the Bay Area.”

As of 2025, Josh V Realty is proud to extend its services to the Bay Area, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, and San Joaquin counties. With a proven track record as one of the best probate realtors in Los Angeles, Joshua Vigo-Fas is committed to bringing the same level of expertise, compassion, and results to families throughout Northern California.

For anyone facing the daunting task of a probate home sale in California-whether you are inheriting a house with a mortgage, selling a probate property in Los Angeles, or navigating the probate process anywhere in the state-Josh V Realty stands ready to guide you every step of the way, ensuring you receive the support and clarity you deserve.

About Josh V Realty:

Led by Certified Probate Real Estate Specialist Joshua Vigo-Fas, Josh V Realty is recognized as a top probate real estate specialists team in Los Angeles and now the Bay Area. With a focus on empathy, education, and excellence, the agency is dedicated to helping families achieve peace of mind and financial security during life's most difficult transitions.

For more information or to connect with Joshua Vigo-Fas, visit Josh V Realty online or call (415)-839-7120