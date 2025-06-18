Twin Home Experts Launches Expanded Rodent Control Services For North Charleston

MENAFN - GetNews)Twin Home Experts , an established authority in mold repair, plumbing, leak detection, and rodent control, has announced the official expansion of its comprehensive rodent control services in North Charleston, South Carolina. This announcement comes in response to increasing homeowner demand for effective and permanent pest solutions, especially in humid coastal regions prone to rodent activity.

With over three decades of industry experience and more than 10,000 completed service calls in Los Angeles alone, Twin Home Experts has built a reputation on transparency, safety, and professionalism. The company operates across California, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and South Carolina, offering 24/7 emergency services and following CDC-recommended safety protocols.

According to the founders Jim and Dave Schuelke, the company's entry into the North Charleston pest removal market is a reflection of its broader mission to ensure homes remain safe, clean, and free of damaging pests.

The rodent control service incorporates a three-step process: identifying and sealing all potential entry points, eliminating food sources, and deploying humane yet highly effective traps. This strategy is supported by educational content available through the Twin Home Experts' YouTube channel, which has almost 500,000 subscribers.

North Charleston residents now have access to the same guaranteed and licensed rodent control programs that have made Twin Home Experts a preferred choice in cities such as Los Angeles and Boca Raton. Their team of certified professionals handles cases ranging from attic infestations to sewer rat problems, delivering a one-time treatment model backed by a lifetime guarantee.

The company's North Charleston location at 4986 Wetland Crossing Road, Unit 2317, ensures rapid response and local support. Services are designed for both homeowners and businesses, with solutions tailored to urban and suburban environments alike.

In addition to rodent control, Twin Home Experts continues to offer services in mold remediation, emergency plumbing, crawlspace cleaning, and leak detection, positioning them as a single-source provider for urgent and preventive home maintenance needs.

For more details on North Charleston pest removal services or to schedule a complimentary assessment, residents can contact Twin Home Experts at (843) 428-5476 or visit