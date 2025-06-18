Empowering Solutions PLLC Offers Specialized Psychotherapy For Individuals Living With Chronic Pain And Complex Health Conditions

MENAFN - GetNews) With a focus on validating their experience and supporting emotional well-being through compassionate, specialized care.

Empowering Solutions PLLC is proud to serve individuals living with chronic pain and complex health conditions through compassionate, trauma-informed psychotherapy. The practice creates a validating space for those navigating the often unseen and misunderstood emotional toll of ongoing physical health challenges.

Led by Angela Salomon, PsyD, LAC, Empowering Solutions PLLC is designed for people whose lives are shaped by persistent physical symptoms, medical procedures, uncertain diagnoses, and the emotional fatigue that comes with long-term illness or pain. Whether clients are newly diagnosed or have been managing health issues for years, the practice offers a therapeutic relationship grounded in empathy, respect, and clinical expertise.

Empowering Solutions PLLC provides various interventions to address clients' individual needs, including Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Interpersonal Therapy, Internal Family Systems, Motivational Interviewing, Psychodynamic, and Holistic and Somatic-based models.







With over 17 years of experience in health psychology and trauma recovery, Dr. Salomon offers treatment for patients dealing with complex PTSD and trauma, empowering them to lead a fulfilling life. Dr. Salomon is bilingual (fluent in both Spanish and English). Therefore, she's able to comfortably serve patients from a diverse population.

With a Master's in Professional Counseling and a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology, Dr. Salomon has dedicated her life to providing her patients culturally responsive mental health care. She understands that chronic pain and long-term health conditions don't just affect the body but, in fact, often reshape a person's daily life, relationships, and sense of self. Under her expert stewardship, Empowering Solutions PLLC has become a safe space where clients feel seen, supported, and accompanied through the emotional complexities of living with persistent physical symptoms. The goal of their practice isn't to“fix” clients, but to help them process, adapt, and heal in ways that honor their lived experience.

Grounded in integrity, respect, and expert car , Empowering Solutions PLLC is committed to care that honors each client's lived experience and fosters sustainable well-being. Patients can avail these services from the comfort of their homes via a HIPAA-compliant teletherapy platform or in person. Services are available statewide (AZ).

