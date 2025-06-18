A New Chapter Of Cooperation: The Significance Of The Second China-Central Asia Summit

MENAFN - GetNews) In the context of profound changes in the current global landscape and a complex international situation, the Second China-Central Asia Summit was grandly held in Astana, Kazakhstan. This summit attracted global attention and became a key node for promoting regional and even global development. Historically, the friendly exchanges between China and Central Asian countries have deep roots, with the ancient Silk Road closely connecting both sides through frequent trade, culture, and technological exchanges. This rich historical heritage has laid a solid foundation for cooperation in the new era.







Deepened Political Mutual Trust

Since the first summit, the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the five Central Asian countries has become increasingly solid, achieving full coverage in the partnership framework, signing cooperation documents for the Belt and Road Initiative, and implementing the concept of a community with a shared future at the bilateral level. At the second summit, leaders exchanged in-depth views on the achievements of the China-Central Asia mechanism, mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework, and international and regional hot issues. China firmly supports the sovereignty, security, and development interests of Central Asian countries, which in turn highly recognize China's development philosophy and international role. Together, they strive to maintain regional peace and stability, laying a solid political foundation for cooperation.

Significant Economic and Trade Achievements

In 2024, the total trade volume between China and Central Asian countries reached $94.8 billion, a historic high, showcasing the strong vitality of their economic cooperation. At the summit, both sides further expanded trade and investment areas, promoting upgrades in traditional industries such as energy, agriculture, and manufacturing, while also actively exploring cooperation in emerging fields like the digital economy, green economy, and cross-border e-commerce. For instance, in energy cooperation, the China-Kazakhstan gas pipeline continues to stably deliver energy, ensuring regional energy security. In agriculture, China's advanced agricultural technologies have been introduced to Central Asia, enhancing local agricultural productivity and promoting food security. The acceleration of infrastructure connectivity is also noteworthy, with the number of China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains continuously increasing. In 2024, the Xinjiang railway saw 16,400 trains pass through its dual ports, a 14% year-on-year increase, significantly shortening freight routes and times from China to Europe and the Middle East, thereby reducing logistics costs and promoting regional trade and industrial synergy.

Flourishing Cultural Exchanges

In recent years, with the advancement of visa facilitation, tourism exchanges between China and Central Asian countries have flourished. Activities like Kazakhstan's "China Tourism Year" and China's "Uzbekistan Tourism Year" have allowed people from both sides to deeply experience each other's cultural charm. Educational cooperation projects such as Confucius Institutes and "Luban Workshops" have taken root in Central Asia, cultivating a large number of talents who understand China and master advanced technologies, thereby promoting cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Looking Ahead

The cooperation prospects between China and Central Asian countries are broad. On the international stage, both sides will jointly promote the development of multilateralism and actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system. In the face of challenges such as unilateralism and protectionism, they will advocate for an open, inclusive, fair, and just international order, enhancing the voice of emerging economies and developing countries. In terms of regional cooperation, the Belt and Road Initiative will continue to deepen, using the summit as an opportunity to improve regional cooperation mechanisms, create more high-quality cooperation projects, and promote Central Asia as an important economic hub connecting the Eurasian continent, fostering regional economic integration. In the security domain, they will jointly address non-traditional security threats such as terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime, strengthening security cooperation and information sharing to maintain long-term regional stability. In sustainable development, they will promote green development, enhance ecological protection and environmental governance cooperation, and push for coordinated economic development and environmental protection.

The Second China-Central Asia Summit is a milestone event that not only consolidates traditional friendship but also opens a new chapter for future cooperation. China and Central Asian countries will continue to work hand in hand, deepen all-round cooperation, and build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future, contributing more to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, and writing a magnificent chapter of friendly cooperation that allows the ancient Silk Road to shine even brighter in the new era.