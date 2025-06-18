JSC Ingenium Joins NTCA To Help Broadband Providers Expand Mobile Offerings In Rural America

MENAFN - GetNews)



Joining the Rural Broadband Association will allow the company to strengthen its relationship with other key players in the development of telecommunications in the region.

Madrid - 17th June, 2025 - JSC Ingenium , a global vendor of Core Network 4G/5G and BSS technology for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has joined NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association , reinforcing its commitment to supporting broadband providers that are expanding into mobile services across rural America.

NTCA represents approximately 850 independent, community-based broadband companies that serve small towns and rural communities throughout the U.S. As a new member, JSC Ingenium will collaborate with these providers to help them integrate or enhance mobile connectivity offerings through scalable and future-ready technology.

Unlike traditional fiber infrastructure vendors, JSC Ingenium specializes in enabling operators - including internet service providers (ISPs) and fixed broadband providers - to incorporate mobile telephony into their service portfolios. Its core network and BSS platforms allow CSPs to deploy voice, data, and digital services over mobile networks efficiently and cost-effectively.

With nearly 30 years of experience, JSC Ingenium delivers tailored solutions to a wide range of telecom operators, from mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to fixed-line providers entering the mobile space. The company supports more than 150 operators globally across 20+ countries.

This membership marks a key milestone in JSC Ingenium's strategy to strengthen its presence in North America and support the growing demand among rural broadband providers to offer converged services - combining fixed and mobile connectivity.

By joining NTCA, JSC Ingenium aims to contribute to the development of industry best practices, share technical expertise, and help define the path toward sustainable mobile expansion in underserved areas.

Juan Carlos Buitrago, Chief Strategy Officer at JSC Ingenium, said: "We're excited to join NTCA and work alongside other industry leaders. Our goal is to bring proven mobile core and BSS technology to rural providers who want to offer mobile services with minimal investment and maximum efficiency."

As part of the association, JSC Ingenium will engage in knowledge-sharing initiatives, participate in training programs, and support efforts aimed at improving mobile access in rural markets. The company continues to focus on technological excellence and customer success, positioning itself as a strategic partner for broadband providers looking to expand into mobile without building traditional mobile infrastructure.

About JSC Ingenium

JSC Ingenium is a global 4G/5G Core & BSS vendor for CSPs. Founded in 1996, the company is building the future of telco by delivering entire operation and management solutions to all kinds of Communications Service Providers (MNOs & MVNOs). Its offering includes a wide range of 3G, 4G and 5G Core Network technologies and Service Enablers, combined with business support systems (BSS) and tools for the supervision and operation of Mobile Operators.

JSC Ingenium makes a very high effort in R&D, allocating more than 45% of its technical resources. Currently, JSC Ingenium is firmly committed to 5G technologies, its philosophy -completely disruptive- and its ability to create a new concept of mobile networks.

Today JSC Ingenium has operational deployments in 20 countries worldwide, from Asia to Latin America, including major European countries, such as Spain, Italy, France and the UK, serving +100 operators worldwide.

More information:

For more information, please visit JSC Ingenium website:

Or follow us on LinkedIn:

About NTCA

NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association is building a better broadband future for rural America. Proudly representing about 850 independent, family-owned and community-based telecommunications companies, NTCA helps members build and deliver broadband connectivity and operate essential services in rural and small-town communities across the U.S.

NTCA is committed to advancing policies to help connect communities across rural America and advocates on behalf of its members in the legislative and regulatory arenas and provides educational programming, training and development by publishing comprehensive industry research, conducting in person and virtual events and offering an array of employee benefit programs.

For more information, please visit NTCA website: