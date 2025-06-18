The Conscious Leadership Summit Extended With Global Premiere On Roku, Fire TV & Expert Channel TV

MENAFN - GetNews)



Keynote Speakers at the Conscious Leadership Summit, June 2025 Expert Channel TV Extends Global Broadcast of The Conscious Leadership Summit – June 21-24, 2025. A must-attend experience for CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, business owners, NGO leaders, organisations, educators and conscious decision-makers worldwide

London, UK - June 17, 2025 - The acclaimed Conscious Leadership Summit returns with an extended global broadcast after the huge success of the LIVE edition on June 11-12. It will be back June 21-22, 2025, broadcasting globally via Roku, Fire TV, and Expert Channel TV. Hosted by Dr. Melanie Falvey, this powerful event brings together elite thought leaders, changemakers, and visionaries to explore the new frontier of modern leadership, where legacy, consciousness, and strategy intersect.

Where Global Visionaries Redefine What It Means to Lead

The summit that sparked a movement, ignited a bestselling book, and continues to build a global community of visionary leaders committed to redefining modern leadership into a legacy-driven, connection-centered force for change for C-suite leaders, founders, experts, and those called to shape impact at scale, the Conscious Leadership Summit 2025 offers two days of profound insight, practical transformation, and cross-industry inspiration.“We built this summit as a global call to conscious leadership-because leadership today isn't just about influence, it's about intention. This broadcast is our way of inviting the world into that evolution,” said Dr. Melanie Falvey, CEO of Expert Channel TV.

HOW TO WATCH:

Expert Channel TV, Conscious Leadership Summit

Roku:

Fire TV:

APP: (desktop/mobile):

You can also get a Leader's Pass for just 67€ , which includes extraordinary perks:

. 6-month on-demand access

. 60-page Conscious Leadership Workbook

. Certificate of Completion

. Digital copy of The Conscious Leader (Amazon Bestseller)

BONUS: Exclusive Zoom meetups and workshops with select speakers (available until June 24th)

LEADER ́S PASS :

The 2025 Lineup of Keynote Speakers Opening Keynote - Brian Schulman

Named a 2025 Real Leaders Top Executive Coach, Brian is a 25-time #1 Best-Selling Author, international keynote speaker, and the Godfather of LinkedIn Video. A pioneer in livestreaming and video marketing, his powerful presence inspires leaders to rise with heart and visibility.

Closing Keynote - Nancy Debra Barrows

Known as the Queen of Engagement, Nancy is a 12-time #1 Best-Selling Author, 5x LinkedIn Top Voice, and one of the Top 50 Most Impactful People on LinkedIn. Her dynamic insights make the digital connection unforgettable.

Dr. Stephanie Anne Wilson - President of She's in Business, PhD in Business, and award-winning entrepreneur committed to advancing women's economic equality through innovation, courage, and personal transformation.

Mélanie Ramone - Soul-Legacy Business Mentor and subconscious alchemist behind The Wholey Path, she guides leaders to build sacred, legacy-rooted empires with resonance, joy, and truth.

Dr. Ona C. Miller - CEO of The Global Female Civility Leadership Institute, Dr. Miller is a distinguished educator and advocate advancing women's leadership and global social equity through research, education, and influence.

Natasha Kennedy - Business mentor and co-founder of The BLC Group, she leads one of the most innovative international education networks, delivering accredited programs and transformative learning experiences worldwide.

Alicia Isaacs Howes - Sacred Wisdom Activator and founder of YourSoulStory, Alicia bridges business and the Akashic Records to guide intuitive leaders toward joyful clarity and next-level purpose.

Melody Heddings - Spiritual intuitive, Usui Reiki Master, and creator of The Soul Vibe Program, Melody empowers women to reconnect with their inner truth through energy healing and spiritual mentorship.

Sonya Achara - Former U.S. Marine Corps leader turned quantum embodiment guide, Sonya blends warrior resilience with spiritual awakening to ignite deep, soul-level transformation in conscious leaders.

Host - Dr. Melanie Falvey

A visionary media innovator, speaker mentor, and creator of the Magnetic Speaker Method-a transformational framework that turns presence into legacy. Once cameraphobic, she transformed her fear of visibility into a global mission to help purpose-led leaders become magnetic communicators who lead with clarity, confidence, and soul. As founder of Expert Channel TV, the first international platform broadcasting summits and expert shows on Roku and Fire TV, she has empowered hundreds of high-impact individuals to elevate their voice and visibility on a global scale. She is also the Publisher of Movers&Shakers Magazine and the founder of Movers&Shakers PRESS, offering luxury media and bestselling co-author features for legacy-driven entrepreneurs.

Special Feature: Author Series

The summit will also host a special mini-series of interviews with several contributing authors to the Amazon international bestseller The Conscious Leader – Leadership Redefined :

- Dr. Ona C. Miller

- Jack Rasmussen

- Aang Lakey

About Expert Channel TV

The Expert Channel TV network broadcasts internationally on Roku and Fire TV, available in 300 million households worldwide. It is the first global platform dedicated to conscious leadership and purpose-led visibility-offering a curated blend of shows, roundtables, and in-depth interviews with leading voices across industries, designed to bridge gaps, spark dialogue, and elevate diverse perspectives on the issues that shape our world its flagship show lineup, Expert Channel TV is home to Movers&Shakers Magazine and Movers&Shakers PRESS, providing publishing and media opportunities for high-impact individuals around the globe.

