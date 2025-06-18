K. Briar's Midnight Blues Brings A Dark And Seductive Tale Of Love And Betrayal

Author Jakob Muller has announced the release of The Infinite and i, a heartfelt and transformative collection of spiritual poetry that invites readers to set foot on a journey of self-discovery, divine connection, and inner peace.

Rooted in universal themes of love, faith, and the nature of the human spirit, The Infinite and i is a unique poetry book that also serves as an invitation for readers to explore their relationship with the Creator and the infinite within themselves. Jakob Muller's carefully curated poems, enhanced by the vivid artistry of his wife, Mary Kathryn Byrnes, offer a meditative reading experience that encourages reflection and mindfulness, enabling readers to understand themselves deeply.

The author dedicates this book to his spiritual guides, his wife Mary, and the many people who have shaped his life. The poems are written to resonate with anyone seeking a path to enlightenment or simply a moment of stillness in the hustle of daily life.

The Infinite and i serves as a spiritual tool for readers. Each poem is a guide for meditation, encouraging readers to focus on the spiritual as they read and re-read the verses.

The author's words open a gateway for readers to connect with their inner divinity. The poetic affirmations and prayers sprinkled throughout the book inspire readers to reflect on the interconnectedness of life and the infinite love that binds us all.

According to the critics, this is a book that doesn't just ask to be read but invites you to sit with it, feel it, and allow its messages to echo in your soul.

In an age where distractions of the world are everywhere, The Infinite and i is a reminder to reconnect with what matters most.

Jakob Muller is a devoted seeker, writer, and spiritual practitioner who has spent years reflecting on themes of divine love and self-realization. His wife, Mary Kathryn Byrnes, complements his vision with her evocative paintings and photographs, which enrich the text with additional layers of meaning. Together, they have created a work of art.

The Infinite and i by Jakob Muller is now available in paperback and eBook formats through major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent bookstores nationwide.

For more information, please contact the author on his official website: