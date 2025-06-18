New Scholarship Launched For U.S. Military Veterans By Renowned Radiologist Dr. Andrew Gomes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship Designed exclusively for undergraduate students who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, the annual award aims to ease the financial burden of higher education while celebrating the leadership and resilience forged through military service.

Applications for the inaugural scholarship cycle are now open. Veteran students have until March 15, 2026 to submit their materials, and the winner will be revealed on April 15, 2026 .

Dr. Gomes is best known for pioneering the use of Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI) to detect microstructural brain injuries-work that has had far-reaching effects in both clinical practice and the legal arena, ensuring that countless TBI patients receive accurate diagnoses and fair treatment.“My career has shown me the lasting impact that service-related injuries can have,” said Dr. Gomes.“By supporting veterans in the classroom, we honor their commitment and help spark their next chapter of leadership and innovation.”

Scholarship Overview



Who Can Apply: U.S. military veterans (all branches, including Reserve and National Guard) currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited colleges or universities in the United States.

Award: One recipient will receive a cash scholarship to be used toward tuition, textbooks, technology, or other educational expenses. Selection: Applications are judged by a committee that values service, personal growth, and academic ambition.

Essay Prompt

Applicants must submit a 500–750 word essay addressing:

“How has your experience in the military shaped your personal values, academic goals, and vision for your future? In what ways do you hope to lead, serve, or create impact in your next chapter?”

Essays will be evaluated on originality, depth of reflection, clarity, and alignment with the scholarship's mission of service, leadership, and lifelong learning.

How to Apply



Proof of veteran status (e.g., DD-214 or military ID)

Proof of current undergraduate enrollment (e.g., transcript or enrollment letter) Contact information (full name, email, phone number)

(500–750 words, PDF or Word format).towith the subject line“Scholarship Application – [Your Full Name]”.

Application Deadline: Monday, March 15, 2026 Winner Announced: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

About Dr. Andrew Gomes

With more than 15 years of experience in Diagnostic Radiology and advanced neuroimaging, Dr. Andrew Gomes is a leading authority on imaging and minimally-invasive procedures. His work bridges medicine and the law, providing objective evidence for TBI cases and advocating for patient justice. Fluent in Hindi and dedicated to culturally competent care, Dr. Gomes combines clinical precision with genuine compassion. Establishing this scholarship is a natural extension of his commitment to empowering those whose service has safeguarded the nation.