Thirteen-Year-Old Author Willa R. Finnegan Turns The Fairytale World Upside Down With Award-Winning Debut Novel“Snow: Cursed”

In a bold reimagining of classic fairytales, Snow: Cursed , the debut novel by 13-year-old award-winning author Willa R. Finnegan , is taking the literary world by storm. Since its release by Page Publishing in October 2024, just one month before Finnegan's thirteenth birthday, the book has spread across all fifty U.S. states and twenty-four countries, earning critical acclaim and captivating readers with its dark twists and mythic depth.

A coming-of-age young adult fantasy, Snow: Cursed is not your typical fairytale. With a hauntingly immersive plot, Finnegan challenges the line between good and evil, forcing readers to question whether morality is truly black and white or if the truth lies somewhere in the gray. The story follows Snow, a princess who learns that her entire life has been a lie. In a world ruled by betrayal and magic, Snow embarks on a journey of self-discovery that transforms her from a frightened girl to a fierce and complex leader.

In a Literary Titan review, the novel is praised as“grittier, darker, and painfully human,” with a prologue that“reads like a blend of philosophical reflection and personal testimony.” Snow: Cursed has not only earned the esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award but also received a Five-Star Review from Readers' Favorite, cementing its status as a must-read for fans of emotionally charged fantasy. Finnegan's writing blends fierce action, sharp wit, and heart-wrenching stakes.“There's a kind of campy magic in how she blends fairytale with modern sarcasm,” wrote Literary Titan.“It's intense, emotionally charged, and at times brutal, yet undeniably compelling.”

In addition to literary success, Willa R. Finnegan is actively connecting with her readers across the country. She will be appearing at numerous Barnes & Noble Author Book Signing Events throughout the summer and fall.

Snow: Cursed is available now as an ebook or in paperback on Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

About the Author

Willa R. Finnegan is a 13-year-old award-winning author whose debut novel, Snow: Cursed, has earned her recognition across the globe. Published by Page Publishing in October 2024, her novel received both the Literary Titan Gold Book Award and a Five-Star Review from Readers' Favorite. Known for her imaginative storytelling and fearless reworking of classic fairytales, Finnegan's work has reached readers in all fifty states and over two dozen countries.

From crafting stories in early childhood to hosting book signings and meet-and-greet events nationwide, Willa's journey is just beginning. Her unique voice and powerful themes of identity, morality, and transformation are inspiring readers of all ages. Whether she's signing books at Barnes & Noble or connecting with fans online, Willa R. Finnegan is not only writing stories, she's becoming one herself.

Discover the World of Snow: Cursed and the Author Behind the Magic

Visit willarfinneganbooks to learn more about Willa R. Finnegan, her award-winning debut novel, and the creative journey behind it all. Dive into Willa's personal blog, explore fan art, and get the latest updates on book signings, events, and new releases.